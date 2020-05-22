



Mary Adell King Hurst, age 72 of Columbia, TN passed away May 21, 2020. Born in Lawrence Co. to the late Johnny & Eunie King.

Preceded in death by her parents, Johnny & Eunie Cates King; son, Sidney Hurst and grandson, Steven Dodd.

Survived by her husband of 47 years, Doyle Hurst; sons, Michael (Melissa) Dodd and Mitchell Dodd; daughter, Korie (Stephen) Hendrix; brothers, Tommy (Betty) King and Johnny (Lisa) King; sister, Glenda (Wayne) Hackett; grandchildren, Daniel & Jacob Dodd.

Funeral service will be held 10:30AM Monday, May 25, 2020 at Big Harpeth Primitive Baptist Church, Doyle Hurst will officiate. Burial will take place 3:00PM Monday at Little Hatchie Cemetery in Chester Co., TN.

Memorials may be made to the Big Harpeth Primitive Baptist Church, % Glen Dodson, 6608 Flushing Dr. College Grove, TN 37046. Visitation will be 4-8PM Sunday at Big Harpeth Primitive Baptist Church. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com



