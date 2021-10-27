OBITUARY: Mary Adele Mandeville

Mary Adele Mandeville, 92, of Brentwood, TN passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 21, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

Adele was born on April 21, 1929, to Maury H. Wall and Zoë Mae Taylor Wall in Lake Rabun, GA. She was raised in Charleston, WV. A graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School and Charleston Business School, Adele married her high school sweetheart, William M “Bill” Mandeville, Jr. Bill worked for an airline while they moved through New York, NY and Miami, FL and enjoyed extensive worldwide travel. Adele was a volunteer at Miami Fairchild Gardens and Cheekwood Estate and Gardens and served as an officer at Horticultural Society of Middle Tennessee. Adele and Bill spent 12 years in Saudi Arabia for Bill’s work on Saudi Arabia’s International Airports. In 1996, after Bill’s retirement, they moved to Brentwood to be near family. Adele was a member of Brentwood Baptist Church.

Adele was preceded in death by sisters Ann (Charles) Butler, Barbara (Clyde) Husk, brother Thomas H Wall, and son in law Jeffrey M Venable.

Adele is survived by her husband Bill of 68 years, daughters Lisa (Dr Stephen) Staggs, Aimee (Klaus) Punessen and Julie Mandeville, granddaughters Ava (Jordan) Polimeni, Noelle Punessen and Charlotte Staggs, grandson Dru Venable and great grandson Luca Polimeni. Adele is also survived by step granddaughter Ellen Staggs (Greg) Joiner and their children Jozy and Riser, sister-in-law Nancy Wall and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will at at 1PM on Thursday, October 28, 2021, in the Atrium at Brentwood Baptist Church (7777 Concord Road, Brentwood). A celebration of Adele’s life will follow at 2PM in Baskin Chapel at Brentwood Baptist Church with Gayle Haywood officiating. Private burial for family and close friends at Williamson Memorial Gardens to follow. Honorary Pallbearers the Sonshine Adult Bible Class at Brentwood Baptist Church.

Adele will be fondly remembered for her gentle spirit, her kindness and her love of family and friends. We are all thankful that Adele is now resting in peace in Heaven with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Nashville Humane Association, 213 Oceola Avenue, Nashville, TN 37209.