OBITUARY: Marvin Wayne Burns

Marvin Wayne Burns received his wings on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, at Alive Hospice Nashville in Nashville, TN. He was born on October 13, 1952, to parents Janie McKissick and Percy Burns.

He leaves to cherish his memories: son, Seaonta (Janet) Burns; grandchildren, Tayshaun Burns, Addyson Burns, Morgan Burns, Davis Burns and Jakourie Burns; sister, Janie Sydnor; nieces, devoted niece, Tameka Burns; nephews, devoted nephew, Andre McLemore; cousins other relatives and many friends.

Private Memorial to be announced later. https://www.articobits.com/obituaries/waters-funeral-home-inc

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