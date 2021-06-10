OBITUARY: Marvin Marshall Weems

Marvin Marshall Weems, age 80, of Franklin, TN passed away June 5, 2021.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Harry Weems and Virginia Weems; and brothers, Bill Weems and Jimmy Weems. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Evelyn Weems of Franklin, TN; daughters, Kathryn (Joe) Tarsha of Nolensville, TN, Emily (Brett) Kinzig of Franklin, TN, and Laura (Josh) Hussung of Nashville, TN; grandchildren, Sam & Alex Tarsha, Wren & Wilder Kinzig, Isaac, Eliana, Asa & Asher Hussung; close family friends, Dan Pyles & Beth Woodard of Cullowhee, NC; and many other loving family members and friends.

Marshall was born in Atlanta, where he spent his childhood. He spent his teen years in St. Louis, graduating from Lindbergh High School. After four years of college and a stint in the Navy, he went into banking, which would form his life’s work. Always one with an eye out for a good customer service experience, Marshall spent most of his professional life developing sales and service training programs for banks and credit unions in the US and abroad.

Marshall was a patient listener, always ready to share his wisdom and experience. He served as a mentor to many. Some might say he was creative with his golf scores, but we all knew Marshall sincerely enjoyed many outdoor activities. He could be found skeet shooting with friends, riding his tractor, or canoeing and camping in the Boundary Waters. He often had the charcoal grill heating up for family and friend gatherings and was long known for his skill at an Eastern NC-style pig picking.

A long-time fixture at the altar and front porch of St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church, Marshall also had a social membership at Church of the Good Shepherd. He served our community through volunteering at Graceworks and by donating gallons of blood in his lifetime.

A memorial service will be held June 19, 2021, at St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church, 4800 Belmont Park Terrace, Nashville, TN. Inurnment will take place at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, 1420 Wilson Pike, Brentwood, TN. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church, Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, or the Peterson Foundation for Parkinson’s, 4205 Hillsboro Road, Suite 310, Nashville, TN 37215. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

