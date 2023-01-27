OBITUARY: Marvin Hugh Holt

Marvin Hugh Holt, age 82 of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.

Marvin served as a deacon at Lawrence Grove Baptist Church. He loved to sing gospel music. Marvin loved and enjoyed yardwork, hunting and fishing.

Marvin was preceded by his parents, William and Willie Mae Holt; brother, Allen Holt.

Marvin is survived by his wife of 62 years, Linda C. Holt; children, Troy Darryl Holt (Lisa), Jacenta Brandon (Kent), and Jennifer Harper (Richard); grandchildren, Troy Holt, Jr. (Kenya), Westley Harper, Tyler Brandon, Tiffany Brandon and Tanner Brandon; great-grandchildren, Morgan Holt, Gage Holt, Trula Holt, Kayson Holt, Mya Holt, Branton Harper, Emery Brandon and Bryce Brandon; brothers, William “Curly” Holt and Thomas Holt (Mary); many beloved nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 4:00 – 8:00 PM Friday and one hour prior to the service at

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME 3009 Columbia Avenue Franklin, Tennessee 37064 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/