Martin Tracy “Bugger” Lee Sr. age 77, of Shelbyville, Tennessee passed away on May 7, 2026 at his residence with his family by his side. He was born on April 10, 1949, in Williamson County to the late Mildred Mae Glenn Rowland. He was preceded in death by a daughter Candi Bennett, and a sister Sarah Haynes.

Martin was a very humble and loving man. He was always watching TV and spending time with his family. “Bugger” had a passion and love for his family that grew over the years as more and more members were being added. When not with family, you could find him reading his Bible and listening to the radio. His love and passion will be missed by all who knew him.

“Bugger” is survived by his wife of 48 years, Charlene Lee of Shelbyville, TN; children, Tammy Lee of Chapel Hill, Tracey (Wendy) Lee of Chapel Hill, Trey (Nikki) Bennett of the Flat Creek Community of Bedford County, and Michael (Mindi) Lee of Peachtree City, GA, and Shannon (Cody) Sostrum of Lebanon, TN; 10 grandchildren, Isaiah, Damien, Candice, Tyler, Brendon, Will, Cole, Bailey, Emery, and Jansen; 1 great grandchild, Rylan; siblings, Trish Davis, Mary Lee, Betty Petway, and Robert Lee; and several nieces and nephews also survive.

Visitation with the Lee Family will be held on Monday, May 11, 2026, from 1PM until 3PM, at Lawrence Funeral Home. A funeral service will take place at 3 PM on Monday, May 11, 2026. Burial will follow at Lee Cemetery in the Bethesda Community of Williamson County, TN.

Services are in the care of Lawrence Funeral Home 203 S. Horton Pkwy Chapel Hill, TN 37034. 931-364-2233 www.lawrencefuneral.net

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This obituary was published by Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services.