Martha W. Killebrew, age 99 of Franklin, TN passed away on March 9, 2026.

Martha was born on June 6, 1926 in Pulaski, TN to the late Walter and Betty Williams. She is survived by her daughters, Virginia C. Buchanan and Martha R. Killebrew; grandchildren, Allen (Jayme) Buchanan and Beth (Steve) Boyce; great grandchildren, Mitchell, Blake and Luke Buchanan and Maggie, Kate and Mary Beth Boyce; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Also, by many wonderful friends and caregivers at her last home-The Fountains of Franklin.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by, Lester M. Killebrew, her husband of 65 years; son-in-law, Bruce Buchanan; four sisters and one brother.

Martha’s spirit will continue to inspire and uplift us. She found comfort, solace and community at the Hillsboro United Methodist Church in Leipers Fork, TN. As long as she was able to attend services, it was one of her greatest joys. Martha was very creative. As a young girl, she was a singer. In high school, she and 2 other girls sang for the funerals of young men lost in World War II. Later in life, she took up painting, and also enjoyed cooking delicious meals for her family, and baking with her great granddaughters. Martha was an artist, a seamstress and a wonderful example of a Christian and a lady. She demonstrated this every day as she interacted with family and friends.

Family and friends will gather at 11:00 AM, Monday, March 16, 2026 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens.

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This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

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