OBITUARY: Martha Virginia Duke

Martha Virginia Duke, age 98, formerly of Home, Pennsylvania, and most recently of Hendersonville, Tennessee, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on January 7, 2026.

Martha was born on November 13, 1927, in Dilltown, Pennsylvania, to Morgan and Maude McKee. At the age of 19, she married the love of her life, William “Bill” Duke, and together they shared more than 58 wonderful years of marriage—a true and enduring partnership that created a home where everyone felt welcomed, valued, and loved.

She was a devoted homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and the beloved matriarch of her family. Martha’s life was defined by quiet strength, unwavering dedication to her loved ones, and a strong work ethic. She lived with grace and humility and was known for her steady presence, warm spirit, and the wisdom that comes from nearly a century of life’s experiences.

While family was Martha’s greatest devotion, being “Grandma” for more than 55 years brought her the deepest joy and was a title she carried with great honor. She found happiness in the everyday moments of her granddaughter and great-grandchildren, celebrated every milestone and achievement, and loved them with unwavering, unconditional pride.

Martha delighted in the simple pleasures of life and possessed many talents. She loved cooking for her family, canning, camping, and gardening. She also enjoyed working with her hands through crocheting, needlework, and sewing, as well as spending quiet moments doing puzzles—pursuits that reflected her patience, creativity, and attention to detail. Her home was always a place of warmth, care, and comfort.

A cherished member of her community, Martha dedicated her professional life as a sales associate at J.C. Penney, where she retired after many decades of faithful service.

Martha is survived by her only granddaughter, Shannon Sylvis Haylett and her husband Todd; her treasured great-grandchildren, Ashley Haylett Cannon and her husband Ian, Amanda Haylett, and Alivia Haylett; her younger sister, Marian McKee Kyser; nephew Joel Kyser and his wife Kate; niece Karen Kyser Gaillard and her husband Ed; nephew Robert Kyser and his wife Brenda; nephew Delbert McKee and his wife Corona; and multiple great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Morgan and Maude McKee; her beloved husband, William Duke; her daughter, Carol Duke Sylvis; her son-in-law, James Sylvis; her brother, Howard McKee; her sister-in-law, Emily McKee; and her niece, Kathy McKee Getty. She is joyfully reunited in heaven with those who went before her.

Though she will be deeply missed, Martha’s legacy of love, resilience, and devotion will live on through her family—in the traditions she created, the keepsakes she made, the recipes she passed down, and the countless lives she touched. Her family will forever hold her in their hearts and honor her memory by living with the same generosity and love she so effortlessly gave to others.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, January 16, 2026, with visitation one hour prior to the service at Shumaker Funeral Home, Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. Burial will follow at Devers Cemetery in Banks Township, Pennsylvania.

Click For More Obituaries

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email