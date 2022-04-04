OBITUARY: Martha Towe Harris

Mrs. Martha Towe Harris of Arrington, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022, she was 85 years old.

Preceded in death by husband, H. Page Harris; and grandson, Chandler Page Harris.

Survived by daughters, Lesa (John) Brannon and Lynn (George) Lunn; sons, Michael P. (Susan) Harris and Scott (Terri) Harris; grandchildren, Quinton P. (Erin) Harris, Ashley (Jeffrey) Jackson, Jonathan Brannon, and Sarah Beth Harris; great-grandchildren, Taylor P. and Carter Harris & sister, Trudy Long.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. (visitation 1-2 p.m.) at Triune Baptist Church, 8094 Horton Highway, Arrington, TN, by Bro. Jud Hays. Interment Triune Cemetery. Pallbearers: Quinton Harris, Jonathan Brannon, George Lunn, Ronnie McFarland, John Brannon, Carter Harris, and Rodney Long.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Chandler Page Harris Memorial Scholarship Foundation, c/o Pinnacle Bank, Brentwood, TN.

Visitation will be Friday from 2 – 8 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, HICKORY CHAPEL, 5852 Nolensville Road, 615-331-1952. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/