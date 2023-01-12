OBITUARY: Martha Sanderson Bryant

Martha Sanderson Bryant of Franklin, TN, passed peacefully on December 30, 2022. She was 83 years old.

Martha grew up in Anniston, Alabama and was the salutatorian of the Walter Welborn High School Class of 1957. Martha relocated to Huntsville, Alabama in the early 1960s beginning her career and raising her family. Martha worked at Humana Hospital – Huntsville for 25 years serving 17 years as Director of Human Resources. Martha was very active in the American Society for Healthcare Human Resources Administration and served as its national President 1988-1989.

Martha moved to Williamson County in 1999 and continued her work in Administrative and Human Resources with Lee Company and with the Nashville Symphony for eight years until her retirement.

Martha appreciated the many volunteer opportunities Williamson County offered. She volunteered at Williamson Medical Center and The Council on Aging, and after retiring Martha split her volunteer hours between The Heritage Foundation, Studio Tenn and the Franklin Theatre.

Martha was preceded in death by her parents Carlos and Joyce Sanderson and her brothers Layden and Howard Sanderson.

She is survived by her two daughters Rebecca Blue Lyles (Todd) of Louisville, KY and Sanderson Blue Adams (William) of Ft. Mitchell, KY, her four grandchildren Miles (Elizabeth), Mackenzie, Jackson (Callie), Zach (Nicole) and her great-grandson, Nash.

Martha’s greatest loves were her family, friends, travel and football. She traveled the world with her best friends Pat and Marie. She loved the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Titans. Martha will best be remembered by many for her welcoming spirit and her kind ways. She rarely missed an opportunity to make someone feel special or lend a helping hand.

A memorial service will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Brentwood Baptist Church, 7777 Concord Rd., Brentwood, Tennessee.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Brentwood Baptist Church (www.brentwoodbaptist.com) or The Heritage Foundation, (www.williamsonheritage.org)

