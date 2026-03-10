Martha Raye (Herren) Horner, age 86, passed away peacefully and went on to her eternal rest with her Lord on December 02, 2025, in Spring Hill, Tennessee, at The Reserve of Spring Hill.

Born July 30, 1939, in Eldridge, Fayette County, Alabama, Martha was the oldest daughter of five children born to the late Shannon Elmore Herren and the late Ruby Gertrude (Thorn) Herren.

Martha met the love of her life, Glenn Wesley Horner, Jr., during a Christmas party at Glenn’s home on the family farm in Centerville, Tennessee, and the two were married on June 7, 1958, at the Highland Avenue Church of Christ in Columbia, TN, which began a 66 year journey together filled with devotion, compassion, self-sacrifice and love for family. Martha and Glenn worshiped with and were members for approximately 40 years at the Crieve Hall Church of Christ in Nashville where they lived for the majority of their lives while raising their two sons.

In 2009, Martha and Glenn made Spring Hill, Tennessee, their home after retiring. Martha and Glenn found joy in the simple pleasures of life. She and Glenn loved spending time with their two sons and daughter-in-laws and grandkids and later great grandkids, traveling, especially to their beloved Smoky Mountains, tending to others family needs as well as their yard and the family farm. She was a lover of the great outdoors. In 2021, they moved to The Goldton Assisted Living in Spring Hill, where she resided until August 2025 when she was transferred to The Reserve at Spring Hill.

Martha’s greatest treasures were her family where she was affectionately known as “Mother” or “Nana” or “Sis”. Those left to cherish her memory include her sons and daughters-in-laws: Mark (Melissa) Horner of Tipp City, Ohio, and Gerald (Christy) Horner of Spring Hill, Tennessee; her granddaughter and grandson-in-law April (Rich) Good; her grandson and granddaughter-in-law Cove (Brianna) Horner; grandson Gil Horner; granddaughters Mary Stanley, Eliza Stanley, and Nora Stanley; five great-grandchildren; one brother and sister-in-law, David (Jan) Herren of Galveston, Indiana; and several cousins, nephews and nieces. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Glenn; and three of her four siblings.

The family also wants to thank the staff from Goldton at Spring Hill, The Reserve at Spring Hill, and Amedisys Hospice for the love and care they provided while she was in their care.

A private family graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2026, at 11 a.m. Martha’s cremated remains will be laid to rest beside Glenn at Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens & Cemetery, 9090 Highway 100, Nashville, TN, 37211. Brother Tim Frizzell of the Crieve Hall Church of Christ will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Martha’s honor to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, website: https://donate.imaginationlibrary.com and the Land Trust of Tennessee, website: https://www.landtrusttn.org/get-involved/donate/.

The care of Mrs. Martha R. Horner has been entrusted to Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens. To share words of comfort, please visit https://www.harpethhills.com/obituaries.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens, Funeral Home & Cremation Center – Nashville.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email