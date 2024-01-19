OBITUARY: Martha Mitchell Adams

Martha Mitchell Adams, age 76 of Franklin, TN passed away January 15, 2024.

She was born in Birmingham, AL to the late Hazel Shugart and Woodrow Mitchell.

Martha was an active member of the Franklin Church of Christ for 25 years. She was an avid sports fan proudly supporting her grandchildren, the Auburn Tigers, and the Atlanta Braves. She played field hockey for Judson College and was a PE Teacher before becoming a full-time mother.

Martha was a selfless and devoted wife to Ronnie, an impeccable mom to Dusty and Brent, and the very best Nana to her grandchildren. She was a friend to many, loved by all that knew her and always made everyone laugh. Martha was a servant, always helping others with a cheerful and glad heart.

She is preceded in death by her parents and stepfather Hugh Shugart.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Ronnie Adams; sons Dusty (Ashley) Adams of Atlanta, GA and Brent (Amanda) Adams of Franklin, TN; grandchildren Bryson, Parker, Cooper Adams of Atlanta, GA and Emma Cate and Will Adams of Franklin, TN and a very large extended family.

A memorial service will be held at 1 PM on Monday, January 22, 2024 at Franklin Church of Christ. Visitation will precede the service from 11:00 AM-1:00 PM at the church. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

