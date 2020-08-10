OBITUARY: Martha “Marty” Medaugh Phipps

Phipps, Martha Medaugh (Marty), age 92. Born in Nashville, Tennessee, graduated from West End High School and attended Vanderbilt University.

Marty was active in the community, serving as a Girl Scout Leader for four years and then serving on the Girl Scouts Board of Directors. She was a member of the Foster Grandparent Program for Senior Citizens, Inc., and Fannie Battle Day Home. As a member of the Centennial Club, Marty served as an officer from 1999-2001. Marty was a member of the Singing Hills Garden Club for over 50 years and served on the Board of the Horticultural Society of Middle Tennessee.

In her service to the Lord, Marty was a member of Bible Study Fellowship, Community Bible Study, and was a leader in the Hillwood Presbyterian Church Bible studies. She served on the worship committee for Hillwood Presbyterian for countless years. As a devoted member of the WOC, she was perhaps best known for the many devotionals she gave throughout the years. Marty was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to all she met. Marty had a cheerful soul, and at one point later in life wrote to her children, “But if I die, know that I am with the Lord and I am happy.”

She is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, John Skelton Phipps, her parents, Katherine White Medaugh and Edward Howard Medaugh, her brother, Edward Howard (Hazel) Medaugh, Jr., and sister-in-law, Nancy Medaugh. Marty is survived by: her children, John S. (Martha) Phipps, Jr., Patricia Anne (Holmes) Morel, and Robert Edward “Skipper” (Nancy) Phipps; her grandchildren, Hayley (David) Robinson, Lauren (Philip) May and Frances (Carl) Grote, Allie and Rob Phipps, Bill (Malia) Morel, John (Alana) Morel, and Anne (David) Thompson; her great-grandchildren, Holmes, Molly & Graham Morel, Evelyn, Mary Margaret & McNairy Morel, John Randall & Jonah Thompson, and John Phipps (Jack) Robinson and her brother, Bobby Medaugh. Special thanks to Laddie Neil and Alice Ann Barge for their faithful and dear friendships and for the love outpoured by her Hillwood Presbyterian Church family.

The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to caregivers Pam Hardison, April Cunningham, Yvonne Kelani, and all of Jo Ann Bunch’s Caregivers for their dedication and service. Pallbearers are Rob Phipps, Bill Morel, John Morel, David Thompson, David Robinson, Philip May, and Carl Grote. Honorary pallbearers are Jay Siegrist, Jim Fesmire, Ron Yates, and Walter Crawford. There will be a private family graveside service at Woodlawn Memorial Park with The Rev. Dr. Jule M. Nyhuis officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hillwood Presbyterian Church, 6220 Hickory Valley Rd., Nashville, TN 37205; Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28201 and the Alzheimer’s Association, Tennessee Chapter, PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090