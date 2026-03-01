Martha Marietta Fields, a beloved member of her community, was born on June 1, 1940, in Benton, Tennessee. She gently passed away on February 23, 2026, in Franklin, Tennessee, leaving behind a legacy of love, compassion, and dedication.

Marietta graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Tennessee, which laid the foundation for her professional journey. Her commitment to education and service was evident throughout her life, always inspiring those around her to strive for excellence.

Marietta was a dedicated member of Brentwood United Methodist Church, where she found joy and purpose in her faith. Her contributions to the church and the community showcased her deep-seated values of kindness and service to others.

Marietta is survived by her loving family. She is cherished by her son Beau (Susan) Fields and daughter Michelle (Gino) Mingo. As a proud grandmother, she adored her grandsons, Bryson and Chase Fields, and granddaughters Noelle, Moriah, Morgan, and Sophia Mingo.

Marietta was predeceased by her mother, Edith Nichols Sartin, who played an instrumental role in shaping the woman she became.

She will be laid to rest during a burial service on March 7, 2026, at 2:00 PM at 1994 Columbus Rd, Delano, Tennessee.

Marietta Fields will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who were fortunate enough to know her. Her spirit will live on in the hearts of many, a testament to a life well-lived.

This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services- – Franklin.

