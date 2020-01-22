Martha Louise Burrus, age 95 of Franklin, TN passed away January 20, 2020. She was born in Marion Co., IN.

Preceded in death by father, Mervyn H. Sanders; mother, Martha Virginia McMahan Hendren; step-father, Otis Hendren; husband, John H. Burrus; brother, Robert Sanders. Survived by son, John P. Burrus of Franklin, TN; daughter, Anita (Steve) Cole of White House, TN; step-daughter, Sharon (John) Keilholz of Ocean Springs, MS; grandchildren, Ginger (Robert) Twardzik, Andrew Cole, Laura (Kevin) Black, John (Susan) Keilholz, Jr., Michelle (Jason) Richards and Jennifer (Clay) Russell; eleven great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com