OBITUARY: Martha Lorraine ‘Lori’ McAnally

Martha Lorraine “Lori” McAnally, 92, passed away on January 16, 2024 in Franklin, TN.

She was born to the late Rhoda Lee Koon and John Elmer Surratt in the Blackland Community of Prentiss County, MS on February 26, 1931.

She is survived by a son, Tony (Donna) McAnally of Franklin, TN and a daughter, Sharon (Rick) Harris of Carol Stream, Illinois; three grandchildren, Erin McAnally, Sara (Steve) Malloy and Daniel Patrick Harris; one great-grandson, Elliott John Malloy and one great-granddaughter, Penelope Hazel Malloy; and a host of other loving friends and family too numerous to mention.

In the mid 1950’s she and her husband (that she met in a one room school in Blackland at about 6 years old) moved to the Chicago area where she lived for the next 40 years working full time and raising two kids.

The majority of her work life was as a receptionist at Ceco Steel and later at InterLake where she greeted visitors and directed phone calls (remember when you could actually talk to someone when you called a company??) Her smile, warm greeting, people skills and first impressions were so insightful that the HR Manager never hired any candidate without her “approval”. This is also where she made friends for life with so many.

Upon “retirement” she moved back “home” to Booneville, MS for the next 25 years where she enjoyed life and grew so much closer to her Mississippi family and friends.

After finally giving up driving at the age of 91 she reluctantly agreed to move to Franklin, TN to be closer to her son and daughter-in-law under two conditions….that she could continue to live independently and she could bring her beloved kitty Annie Lee.

She drove a hard bargain and ultimately settled in after frequent trips down the Natchez Trace to stay in touch with Booneville and continue to retrieve her precious belongings. She quickly learned to love Nashville, Lieper’s Fork and Franklin where she enjoyed the sights and sounds of Nashville including Tootsie’s, The Ryman, The Grand Ole Opry and seeing The Who (one of her top three fav rock bands also including U2 and The Rolling Stones) at The Bridgestone Arena.

Her joys in life included:

* Raising her two children

* Spending as much time as possible with her grandchildren

* Spending time with her friends

* Dancing at Nashville North in Bensenville, Illinois

* Cooking “country” and sharing it with friends and family

* Listening to both Country music and Classic Rock

* Watching Michael Jordan and the Bulls live one time sitting in courtside seats at the old Chicago Stadium

* Working tirelessly in her yard and flower garden

* Caring for her fur babies including Skippy, Tabatha, Gypsy, Annie Lee and Reggie

* Watching the CUBS finally win the World Series

* Watching In Touch with Dr. Charles Stanley every Sunday morning

* Reading and studying The Holy Bible cover to cover….more than once….and highlighting her favorite verses

* Watching NFL football….and always cheering for the team with the cutest QB which of course was usually Tom Brady

* Watching Days of our Lives….even when it switched to Peacock

* Watching The Voice and cheering on her favorite contestants

* Cruising the backroads of Lieper’s Fork after a warm restaurant breakfast of biscuits, sausage patties and country gravy

* But most of all, she simply loved life, never complained or criticized, and loved keeping in touch with friends and family…even on Instagram at 92

She was loved by many and will be missed by all…..now go rest Mom.

