Martha Lee Smith Johnson, age 78 of Nolensville, TN passed from the loving arms of her family to the loving arms of Jesus on April 11, 2020. Born in Cannon Co., Tennessee to the late David & Emma Young Smith.

She retired as an office manager with Prudential Ins. company after 34 years of service. Martha was a member of Berry’s Chapel Church of Christ. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and sister who was a selfless servant. Her hobbies included gardening and more important, her precious grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas B. Johnson; brother, Carl Smith and sister, Jean Smith.

Survived by her daughters, Lori (Brent) Seaton of Nolensville, TN and Lee Ann (Randy) Davis of Cordova, TN; sister, Charlotte (Tommy) Boals of Woodbury, TN; grandchildren, Sydney Seaton, Rachel Seaton, Grace Davis and Elijah Davis.

Private family graveside service will be held at Williamson Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt Franklin.