OBITUARY: Martha ‘Kaye’ (Pritchard) Gibbs

Martha “Kaye” Gibbs, age 78 of Thompson’s Station, Tennessee passed away on February 8, 2022, after a year-plus long struggle with medical complications due to a stroke.

Born in Mill Spring, North Carolina on August 28, 1943, to the late Jake and Eva Pritchard, she is preceded in death by her husband, Larry A. Gibbs; brothers, Jesse Pritchard, Charles Pritchard, Forrest Pritchard, George Pritchard, Frank Pritchard, and J.D. Pritchard; sister, Nancy Pritchard Williams.

Kaye is survived by her daughters: Sharon (Donnie) Baldwin of Franklin, Tennessee, and Pam (John) Redding of Huntsville, Alabama; grandchildren: Amanda (Zac) Lyons, Alyssa (Ali) Ait Taleb, Angela (Michael) Willis, Ryan Redding, and Ashley Redding; great-grand-daughters Adelyn Lyons and Jaimee Lyons, plus many other loving extended family members and special friends.

Kaye married the love of her life, Larry A. Gibbs, on June 1, 1961, at Coopers Gap Baptist Church. She was a proud wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

After completing her LPN degree in Columbia, South Carolina, she began her dream of helping others through health care, serving as a nurse for more than twenty years. She participated in church activities, Builders for Christ, assisted with Williamson County Elections, wrote community articles for the local newspapers, and spent time with her cherished Life After Fifty group.

Kaye had many things in her life of which to be proud of, but her family and friends remained her most precious sources of pride and joy. She enjoyed traveling as well as tending to her gardens. She found value in developing special friendships. From teaching children in Sunday School, singing in the choir, hosting youth Bible studies at home, to chaperoning youth trips, she leaves behind a legacy marked by devotion, compassion, and humor. She wanted others to know the love of God because of her life.

A Celebration of Life graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Coopers Gap Baptist Church Cemetery, located at 730 Coopers Gap Road in Mill Spring, North Carolina, being buried next to her husband, Larry. Rev. Donald Hollifield of Coopers Gap Baptist Church will officiate. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Samaritan’s Purse via online at Samaritanspurse.org or mail to: Samaritan’s Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, North Carolina 28607. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com