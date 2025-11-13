OBITUARY: Martha Jean Helm Anglin

Martha Jean Helm Anglin, age 88, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on November 7, 2025. She was born in Franklin, Tennessee to the late John Thomas and Ruth Barnes Helm.

Martha was a devoted member of Southern Hills Church of Christ and lived her life with love, faith, and kindness. She was a wonderful homemaker who took great pride in caring for her family. Known for her delicious cooking and her beautifully kept home, she created a warm and welcoming place for all who visited. Martha was a loving wife, an excellent mother and grandmother, and a talented artist who found joy in painting.

In addition to her parents, Martha was preceded in death by her brother, John Thomas “Tommy” Helm, and daughter in law, Cynthia Anglin.

Those left to cherish Martha’s memory are her devoted husband of 70 years, William Bernice Anglin; sons, Randy Anglin and Matt Anglin (Rae Lee); grandchildren, Billy Anglin (Brittany), Megan Chaplin (Collin), Laura Anglin (Mark Priddy), Elizabeth Anglin, and Samantha Anglin; great grandchildren, Addie and Eden Chaplin.

The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 PM, on Friday, November 14, 2025, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will follow at 2:00. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens.

The care of Martha Jean Anglin and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

