OBITUARY: Martha Frances Michie

Mrs. Martha Frances Michie passed away quietly at her home on November 6, 2023.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Robert “Bob” Michie, in 2010, by her parents, Fanny Sory Bramlitt and Samuel Decatur Bramlitt, and by her brother-in-law, James O. Michie.

She is survived by daughters, Myra (Mike) Wall and Betty (John) Castleman, four grandchildren, David Wood, Kristin (John) Paulk, Sandra Landrum, and MaryAnne Castleman, nine great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, her sister-in-law, Eleanor (James ) Michie, and nieces and nephews.

Born in 1928, Mrs. Michie lived a long, healthy life enjoying family, friends, neighbors, and her church family at Concord Road Church of Christ where she served as secretary for many years. Granny, to all the grands and great-grands, taught them all to love reading, nature, playing games, and being silly.

The family thanks the Sixth Floor Staff at Williamson Medical Center and her caregivers at Alive Hospice for their exceptional care during her last weeks of life. They also thank Franklin First United Methodist Church Meals on Wheels volunteers for the many meals they prepared and delivered to Mrs. Michie.

Charitable donations may be made to Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Effort, the Meals on Wheels program at Franklin FUMC, or any charity of choice.

