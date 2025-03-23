OBITUARY: Martha Elizabeth Hutson

Martha Elizabeth Kinker Hutson, born July 18, 1944, to John Marvin and Faye Marie (Miller) Kinker, in Carrollton, MO, passed away March 19, 2025, in Brentwood, TN, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Martha graduated from Carrollton High School with the class of 1962. After a short career in Kansas City, she married Bill E. Hutson of Greenup, IL. To this union two sons were born, Brian Eugene Hutson of Franklin, TN and Kyle David Hutson of Wilmington, NC.

In early 1983 the family moved from Greenup, IL to Franklin, TN, during which time Martha was employed in healthcare in various administrative roles for several years retiring in 2011. She was known for her unwavering love, kindness, and incredible cooking skills. She was a devoted, loving, and generous Mother, sister, aunt and friend. Football season found her in her comfort zone.

Surviving to cherish Martha’s memory are her sons Brian (Kim) and Kyle (Heather), three grandsons, Tyler Hutson of Vancouver, WA, Austin Hutson of Brentwood, TN, and Ryder Hutson of Wilmington, NC. Also, surviving are two granddaughters, Elizabeth Hutson of Franklin, TN, and Kaia Hutson of Wilmington, NC. She is also survived by brothers, John Miller Kinker of Raymore, MO, and Curtis Milton Kinker of Lenox, IA, and a sister, Mary Jane Kuhlman of Bella Vista, AR. Also surviving are nephews John Matthew Kinker and Todd Kinker, as well as nieces Andrea Parman and Bethany Murphy; ten great nephews and great nieces also survive.

Martha was predeceased by her parents, husband Bill of 56 years and brother, Harry Lee Kinker of Adrian, MO.

Celebration of Life will be held on April 4th, 2025, at Franklin First United Methodist Church, 120 Aldersgate Way, Franklin, TN 37069. The family will receive friends at 1:30 pm and the service will start at 2:30 pm.

Honorary Pallbearers:

Tyler Joseph Hutson

Austin Brian Hutson

Elizabeth Marie Hutson

Kaia Isabella Hutson

Ryder Alexander Hutson

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to Franklin First United Methodist Church, 120 Aldersgate Way, Franklin, TN 37069.