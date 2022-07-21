OBITUARY: Martha (Cooper) Weeks

Martha Cooper Weeks of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022, she was 95 years old.

She attended Franklin Seventh Day Adventist Church.

Martha is preceded in death by her parents William E. Cooper and Lura Wells Cooper White.

She is survived by her daughters; Dianne Martin and Debra W. Hilton; son, Wallace Ray (Madelyn) Weeks; grandchildren, Alyson Martin, Abigail Hilton, Ashley (Michael) Cauley, Adrienne (Shane) Thompson, Hughes (Laura) Hilton, Matthew (Jessica) Weeks, Zac Weeks; eight great-grandchildren.

