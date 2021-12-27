OBITUARY: Martha Charlene Parsons

Martha “Charlene” King Parsons went to her heavenly home on December 22, 2021. Born December 30, 1933, she was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Edward King and Rhoda Carena Lindsey King, sisters, Josephine King and Ina Ruth King, brother, James Edward King, daughter, Patricia (Patty) Lee Parsons who passed away December 22, 2020, and son in law, Ricky Steely.

Charlene is survived by sisters, Sue Cathey of Nashville, TN and Linda Cochran of Columbia, TN and several nieces and nephews.

She leaves behind her husband of 68 ½ years, Dan H. Parsons, daughters, Pamela (David) Spaulding and Dana Parsons, grandsons, Daniel Spaulding and Dakota Johnson.

After graduating from Maury County schools, Charlene moved to Nashville and went to work at the National Life and Accident Insurance Company where her three older sisters worked. When she married Dan in 1953, Charlene returned to Columbia and continued working in insurance. In 1959, they had the opportunity to move to Franklin. When her daughters became older, Charlene decided to re-enter the work force – this time working in real estate. With her helpful and friendly personality, she proved to be an asset to the realtors for which she worked.

Charlene’s life revolved around her home and family. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, canning and gardening. Her daughters were always her first priority. She volunteered in her girls’ schools and was always involved in their extra-curricular activities. She continued her support and participation when her grandsons were born. They were her pride and joy.

A member of Historic Presbyterian Church, Charlene served on various committees and taught children’s Sunday school classes. She also participated in several women’s groups and clubs over the years.

The family is extremely grateful to Dr. Thomas Golper and Leanne Dean from the Vanderbilt Dialysis Clinic and Dr. Ken Dodge, her family physician, for the care they gave her. Many thanks are extended to Cindy Trombley, Carolyn Coleman, and Angela Howell for all their kindness to Charlene this last year.

Always concerned for others, Charlene requested a graveside service due to Covid concerns. The service and burial will be 2:00PM Thursday December 30, 2021 at Mt. Hope Cemetery with Pastor Toby Mueller officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Historic Presbyterian Church, American Heart Association, National Kidney Foundation, or a charity of your choice.

To send flowers to Martha’s family, please visit our floral store.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com