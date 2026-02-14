Mr. Marshall Thomas Rice Jr., age 83, of Chapel Hill, TN, passed away on February 6, 2026 in Franklin, TN. Born on December 26, 1942, in Summerville, GA, he was the son of the late Marshall Thomas Rice and Thelma Viola Riffe. He was a member of the Baptist Church. He proudly served our country in the United States Army. Marshall was preceded in death by his sister, Jean.

Marshall was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He grew up spending time with his children and enjoying those special moments and bonds they created. Marshall enjoyed being outdoors and in nature as often as he could be. He took great joy in spending time with his grandchildren as well as spoiling them. Marshall was a man who always made an impact on anyone he met and was always greeting you with a smile. He was kind, gentle, and smart. He enjoyed gardening and fishing. Most of all, he adored being with his wife and spending time with her.

Marshall is survived by his loving wife, Candice Rice of Chapel Hill, TN; 4 children, Doug (Courtney) Rice of Brentwood, TN, Tommy Rice of Chapel Hill, TN, Danny Rice of Provo, UT, and Jarrod (Becca) Rice of Muncie, IN; 7 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews also survive.

A Celebration of Marshall’s life will take place Saturday February 14, 2026, at 11 AM from the Chapel of Lawrence Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Services in care of Lawrence Funeral Home 203 S. Horton Pkwy Chapel Hill, TN 37034. 931-364-2233 www.lawrencefuneral.net

