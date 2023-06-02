OBITUARY: Marshall Scott Martin

Marshall Scott Martin, age 58, of Brentwood, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, May 29, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Marshall was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee to Marvin and Sarah Martin on January 04, 1965.

He went to school at University of Tennessee Chattanooga, graduating in 1990 with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting. He also held a certification from The Wharton School in Executive Leadership.

He married Erin Collins Martin on October 12, 1996 in Brentwood, Tennessee and they welcomed their daughter Sarah Catherine Martin on June 08, 1999.

He worked as an executive and business coach for a wide range of companies from small start-ups to large enterprises.

He was an avid coach, athlete, and competitor having completed 8 Full IRONMANs, 50 half IRONMANs, 500+ triathlons, 200+ bike races, and 13 marathons.

He was as goofy as he was serious, dedicated as he was driven, a sweet tooth as much as a health nut, a challenger as much as he was a supporter. He swam, ran, and biked all over the country on his way to countless finish lines and now he has finished his best race of all- earning his final finisher medal.

Marshall is preceded in death by his parents Marvin Taylor Martin Sr., Sarah Wilkerson Martin, and brother Marvin Taylor Martin Jr.

Marshall is survived by wife Erin Collins Martin, daughter Sarah Catherine Martin, brother Michael Chig Martin, his in-laws and many siblings-in-law, nieces, nephews, teammates, colleagues, and friends.

Visitation will be 11 am-2 pm on June 5th at Brentwood United Methodist Church.

The Celebration of Life service will be held 2 pm on Monday, June 5th at Brentwood United Methodist Church with Dr. Davis Chappell officiating. Arrangements are by Williamson Memorial.

To celebrate in true Marshall fashion, the family kindly requests that everyone opt to wear their brightest colors in lieu of wearing black. To further fit the “Marshall uniform”, please also join in by wearing your nicest baseball caps.

Pallbearers will be Michael Chig Martin, Madison Martin, McKenzie Martin, Xan Nicolou, Robert Smith Collins III, David Gilfillan, Smith Collins, and Keller Collins.

Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Spaero Triathlon Team, Working Triathlete Team, Petra employees (The Petra family/ Petrans), and any former teammates, training partners, or competitors with whom Marshall has competed or trained.

Memorials may be given to Williamson Memorial. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the IRONMAN Foundation in memory of Marshall.

