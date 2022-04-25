OBITUARY: Marsha Colleen (Bruce) Nash Campbell

Marsha Colleen (Bruce) Nash Campbell, 78, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away Thursday, April 21st at Alive Hospice in Nashville, Tennessee.

Colleen was born in Baxter, Tennessee on February 29, 1944 to the late James and Linnie Maynard Bruce.

She worked many years in banking and human resources in Cookeville, Tennessee. Then, she and her husband, Tommy Campbell, started and operated a successful insurance business in Franklin, Tennessee. Colleen and Tommy sold the business after more than 25 years and retired in 2019.

Colleen loved her church, Forest Hills Baptist Church, and the Coles Sunday School Class. She was a loving wife to her husband, Tommy, a great Mother to her two children, Angie and Steve, and a wonderful Granny to her four grandchildren, SaraBeth, Ben, Brett, Natalie Jo, and great-grandson Lloyd James.

Colleen and her husband loved to travel, fish at Center Hill Lake, attend Titans games and other sporting events. In addition, she loved playing Rook and Mexican Dominos. She was well known for entertaining and hosting gatherings for her friends and family.

Colleen is survived by her loving family: husband of almost 26 years, Tommy Campbell, whom she married July 14, 1996, in Hermitage, TN; daughter Angie (Lanny) Knight of Cookeville; son, Steve (Katherine Jo) Nash of Cookeville; Step-daughters, Stacey (Mike) Pinkerton of Unionville; Melissa Kingcaid of Antioch; grandchildren SaraBeth Shelton and Josh Bayless of Cookeville; Ben Shelton and Kelsey Bawcombe of Atlanta, GA; Brett (Mariam) Nash of Sparta; Natalie Jo Nash of Cookeville; Haley (Justin) Lovett of Chapel Hill; Mattie Pinkerton of Unionville; Hannah Kingcaid of Antioch; Chase Kingcaid of Mt. Juliet; and great-grandson Lloyd James Nash of Sparta.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Tommy Bruce.

A celebration of life for Colleen will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on the day of the service from 12:00 pm until service time at 2:00 pm. Jim Taylor will officiate.

The Coles Sunday School class will serve as Honorary Pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society and Hope Lodge in memory of Colleen.

A special thank you to the oncology department at Vanderbilt Medical Center and the Alive Hospice staff for their excellent expertise and care.

