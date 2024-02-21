OBITUARY: Marlin Frederick Franklin Glasgow

Marlin Frederick Franklin Glasgow, 84, long time resident of Spring Hill and most recently of McIntosh, Florida, passed away February 14, 2024.

He was born January 29, 1940, to the late Ralph and Marguerite Brandt Glasgow.

Marlin was a devoted husband, father, and Paw Paw. He was a family historian and an avid genealogist who enjoyed helping people find their roots. Marlin was an antique bottle and insulator aficionado.

He was a Veteran of The United States Army Reserves, a member of the Masonic Lodge #326 in Ormond Beach, Florida, and a member of the Sheet Metal Local Union Hall #177.

Marlin enjoyed fishing, metal detecting, hot rods, and NASCAR.

In addition to his parents, Marlin was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Marie Glasgow; son, Marlin “Wayne” Glasgow; brothers, Edwin Glasgow, and Charles Glasgow; sisters, Rita Rugg, Jean Edwards, and Carol Faye Brandt.

Those left to cherish Marlin’s memory are his daughters, Melissa Glasgow, and Amanda Rodgers; son-in-law, Jason Rodgers; grandchildren, Cierra Glasgow, Aidan Murphy, MacKenzie Thomas, Henry Rodgers, and Cecelia Rodgers; and other family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Friday, February 23, 2024, from 11:00 AM-12:00 PM.

The Funeral Service will be held Friday, February 23, 2024, at 12:00 PM with Mark Lohman officiating. Interment will follow at Spring Hill Memorial Park. Serving as pallbearers, Jason Rodgers, Henry Rodgers, and Aidan Murphy.

The care of Marlin Frederick Franklin Glasgow and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Spring Hill Memorial Park, Funeral Home & Cremation Services. https://www.springhill-memorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/