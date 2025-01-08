OBITUARY: Marlene Frances Dooling

Marlene Frances Dooling “Marnie”, age 89, passed away peacefully on December 24, 2024 in Tennessee. She was a beloved wife, sister, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

Marnie excelled at a variety of interests including selling real estate, golf, bowling, bridge and painting. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and a Daughter of the American Revolution (DAR).

Marnie was born in Detroit and was proud to be a “Michigander.” A memorial will be held at a later date and she will be laid to rest at Roseland Park Cemetery in Berkley, MI.

The care of Mrs. Dooling has been entrusted to the staff at SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES.