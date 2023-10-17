OBITUARY: Marlene Doris Jenkins

God called the beautiful soul of Marlene Doris Jenkins of Franklin, TN age 90 to be with Him on the evening of October 10, 2023.

Preceded in death by her parents, Hester J. Aaron and Melisa Mae Rush Aaron; son, Don Jenkins III; three brothers, Junior Aaron, Raymond Aaron and Clifford Aaron.

Marlene is survived by her husband of 69 wonderful years, Don Jenkins, Jr.; son, Tad Jenkins (Martha) of Franklin, TN; daughter-in-law, Penny Jenkins; grandchildren, Marlena Jenkins of Franklin, TN and Zach Jenkins (Elise) of Nashville, TN; along with great-grandchildren, Ella Rae and Everett Jenkins; brother, Joe Aaron of Haines City, FL and sister, Dorothy “Dot” Dial of Lawrenceburg, TN.

Marlene’s children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were the joys of her life. She loved each of them with all of her heart. Whenever they were near, she had a special glow. Marlene touched many lives with her pure heart, and never met a stranger.

In her early years, she had a career in Nursing at Vanderbilt and as a Public Health nurse. She also served on the board of the family’s company, Athens Paper, where her ideas were always clever and well thought out.

She enjoyed being outside in nature whether alongside a family-raised German Shepard, working in her garden, or watching her hummingbirds on a sunny day.

A dedicated follower of the Church of Christ, she had many years spent as a member of Vultee Church of Christ, always teaching Bible classes and Sunday School. She enjoyed time at her shop, Tennessee Treasures, in Franklin for many years.

Known for her creative and artistic side, her specialty was making beautiful porcelain dolls. She also shared a booth with her friends for many years at Christmas Village. Marlene boasted many talents. She was also an excellent cook, her guests raved about pies, cakes, and cornbread, Marlene always left everyone happy and full.

She was a devoted and loving grandmother, mother, and wife. Marlene’s love, influence and warmth were a blessing to all. Nothing will ever take away her love that our hearts hold so dear.

The family wishes to express deep gratitude to many family and friends, as well as Maria Caratachea, Kristina Hart, and Gilda Rubio for their assistance, compassion, and love throughout this difficult time.

Funeral services will be conducted by Joey Spann at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road, Thursday, October 19, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, from 4 – 8 p.m. and Thursday, October 19, 2023, from 12 – 1 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

