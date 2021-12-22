OBITUARY: Mark Wayne Cole

Mark Wayne Cole passed away on December 13, 2021. He was born in Lexington, Nebraska on January 9, 1964 to Gary and Roslyn Cole.

He is survived by his loving wife, Toni Cole; stepdaughters, Heather (David) Frazier and Ashley (Michael) Edgin; stepson, Mathew Melchiore; step-grandchildren, Caitlin and Evan Frazier, Sophia and Nicholas Edgin; mother, Roslyn “Lynn” Cole; brother, Greg Cole, uncles Dave Young and Kent Young, and numerous cousins. He is preceded in death by his father, Gary Cole.

Mark was a man of standards who liked what he liked. Without fail, he always had a life story to any conversation a person would have with him. Growing up in a military family, Mark lived in different places that provided a backdrop of experiences which contributed to his vast collection of “useless knowledge”, as he would say. He was an avid sports fan (Go Huskers, Titans, Predators) and give the man a reason to grill, he was out to make it happen. When the cool Fall breeze finally came in, it was going to be time for his famous chili. Once Thanksgiving was over, Christmas would be the highlight of the year. Between Mark and his wife, Toni, their home was made into a Christmas Wonderland (And you better not touch his Possible Dreams® Santas!). He will forever be in our hearts.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Red Cross.

A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

