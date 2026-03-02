Mr. Mark Taylor, age 66, of Chapel Hill, TN died Sunday, February 22, 2026. Mark was born in East St. Louis, IL and was a son of the late Donald Taylor and Sheila Pflanz Taylor.

Mark was a Marketing Executive in the Marketing and Commercial Industry. He was a former Illinois State Golf Champion, and was inducted into the Rockford IL Golf Hall of Fame and qualified to play in the Amateur Open.

Mark is survived by his wife of 28 years, Michelle Taylor; 3 sons, Bryan (Vanessa) Taylor, Michael Taylor and Steven Taylor; a sister, Grace “Teddy” Segal; a brother, Scott Taylor; a granddaughter, Elliott.

A Celebration of Mark’s life will be held at a date to be determined.

For those who wish, Donations may be made to Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary at 765 Nonaville Rd., Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.

LAWRENCE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 203 S. Horton Pkwy, Chapel Hill, TN (931) 364-2233 In charge of arrangements.

