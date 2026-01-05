OBITUARY: Mark Joseph Dayer

Mark Joseph Dayer, age 61, passed away peacefully on December 26, 2025, in Thompson’s Station, Tennessee, surrounded by the love of his family.

Mark was born in Waukegan, Illinois, to John Dayer and Inez Guerin Dayer. From a young age, Mark felt a strong sense of duty and service, which led him to proudly serve his country in the United States Army. That same dedication carried into his professional life, where he built a long and respected career as an IT Specialist with IBM.

Illinois was home for much of Mark’s life, where he and his family built lasting roots and cherished memories. In later years, life brought them to Spring Hill, Tennessee, a place Mark quickly grew to love. He became a devoted member of the Church of the Nativity, where he was well known for his kindness, faith, and willingness to serve. His leadership and commitment were evident during his time as President of the Men’s Club, and he was a beloved presence within the parish community.

Mark had a lifelong love for sports, especially his beloved Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs. Whether watching from home or attending games in person, he rarely missed an opportunity to cheer them on. Sports were more than just entertainment for Mark; they were a way to connect deeply with his sons. He was a hands-on, devoted father who coached soccer, basketball, and football during their younger years, and later traveled countless miles to support them at baseball and football games. His presence in the stands and on the sidelines was a constant source of encouragement and pride.

Above all else, Mark was a loving husband, father, son, and brother. His steady support, quiet strength, and unwavering love will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Mark’s memory will be cherished by his loving wife, Amy Dayer; his sons, David and Wesley Dayer; his mother, Inez Dayer; his brothers, Chris Dayer and John Dayer; his brothers-in-law: Kevin Anderson of Henderson, NV, and Gary Anderson of Fort Worth, TX; and his friend, Bill W. He was preceded in death by his father, John Dayer, and his sister, Robin Dayer.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, January 2, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. at the Church of the Nativity.

Mark’s legacy of faith, service, and devotion will live on in the hearts of all who loved him.

The care of Mr. Mark Joseph Dayer has been entrusted to Spring Hill Memorial. To share words of comfort, please visit www.springhill-memorial.com

