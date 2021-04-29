OBITUARY: Mark Jeffrey Happell

Mark Jeffrey Happell, age 72 of Franklin, TN passed away April 27, 2021.

Born in Louisville, KY to the late George Murray and Imogene Steele Happell. Graduate of Peabody Demonstration School and he attended Middle Tennessee State University.

Survived by: wife, Susan Wilson Happell; brother, Perry (Gayle) Happell; nephew, Kevin (Suzanne) Happell; niece, Emily Happell (Allen) Williams; great niece, Rose Happell and great nephew, George Happell.

A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted 11:00 AM Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Franklin First United Methodist Church in the Historic Sanctuary, 148 5th Ave. S., Franklin, TN 37064. Dr. Vona Wilson and Rev. Sarah Carty will officiate. Visitation gathering will be one hour prior to the service at the church. A graveside inurnment will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to National Ataxia Foundation or Alive Hospice. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com