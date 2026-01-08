OBITUARY: Mark Edwin Clark

Mark Edwin Clark, 92, of Cookeville, Tennessee, and formerly of Cincinnati, Ohio, passed from this life on Monday, January 5, 2026, at Morning Point of Franklin in Franklin, Tennessee.

Mark was born Saturday, December 2, 1933 in Red Boiling Springs, Tennessee and he was the son of the late Bill Clark and the late Ozina (Keith) Clark.

Mark was a loving son, brother, husband, father, Papar, uncle, and friend. Mark married his loving wife, Bobbye Franke (Browning) Clark, on December 24, 1953.

Mark is survived by his 3 Sons, Mark Edwin Clark, Jr, Kent Clark and his wife, Debby, and Richard Clark and his wife, Rhonda (Deloach) Clark; 3 Grandchildren, Derek Clark and his wife, Lauryn, Samantha Clark and her husband, Marius, Tabitha Green and her husband, Pierce; 4 Great-Grandchildren, Matthew Clark, James Green, Elijah Green, and Holly Clark; Brother, Donn Clark; Sister, Gale Holland and her husband, Bennie.

In addition to his parents, Mark was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Bobbye Clark; Granddaughter, Ashley Clark; and Sister, Jane Andres.

Funeral Service for Mark Edwin Clark will be held Saturday, January 10, 2026, at 12:00 pm from the chapel of Crest Lawn Funeral Home with Bro. Clarence Deloach officiating. Interment will follow in the Crest Lawn Memorial Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Saturday, January 10, 2026, from 11:00 am until the time of service at 12:00 pm at Crest Lawn Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations are asked to be made to Happy Haven Children’s Home at 2311 Wakefield Dr, Cookeville, Tennessee, 38501.

Arrangements entrusted to Crest Lawn Funeral Home.

