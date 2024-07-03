OBITUARY: Mark Dewayne Orange

Mark Dewayne Orange, a cherished husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, passed away peacefully on June 27 2024, at the age of 59 at his home in Columbia, TN. Born on January 30, 1965, in Nashville, TN, to the late James Watson Orange and Jean Hester Orange, Mark’s presence was a gift to all who knew him, and his memory will be treasured forever.

Mark’s life was one of simple pleasures and deep commitments. He obtained his GED with determination and went on to serve his community as a dedicated water technician for the City of Franklin. In his role, Mark was not just an employee but a friend to many, always ready to lend a helping hand or share a kind word. His work was a reflection of his character: reliable, steadfast, and always conducted with a sense of pride and responsibility.

Outside of his professional life, Mark’s passions were the great outdoors and the excitement of wrestling. He could often be found with a fishing rod in hand, patiently waiting for the next big catch, or cheering exuberantly at wrestling matches. These activities were more than hobbies for Mark; they were the backdrop for countless memories made with friends and family.

A family man at his core, Mark’s greatest love was for his kin. He is survived by his loving wife Sharon Orange , Son Hughston Bennett(Hollye); his adoring daughters, Tiffany (Matthew) Parker, and Angel(Brandon) Lane. Mark’s role as a brother was filled with laughter and support, and he will be deeply missed by his sister, Jill Lendley, and her husband Allen. His life was further enriched by the joy of his five grandchildren, who will miss their grandfather’s playful spirit and unconditional love.

While Mark’s family grieves the loss of their patriarch, they also celebrate the legacy he leaves behind—a legacy of love, strength, and kindness. His wisdom and wit, his willingness to offer support, and his unwavering commitment to his family are the hallmarks of his life. Mark was a man who knew the value of a moment, whether it was teaching a grandchild to fish or sharing stories at family gatherings.

Though the Orange family mourns the loss of Mark, they take comfort in the knowledge that he has been reunited with his beloved son Michael Edwards and granddaughter, Lainey Ann Parker, who preceded him in death. The bond they shared was a testament to Mark’s capacity for love, and it brings peace to know they are together once more.

Mark’s life was not measured by the years he lived but by the countless lives he touched and the love he gave freely. His legacy will continue to live on in the hearts of those who knew him. Mark Dewayne Orange’s story is one of a life well-lived and a man well-loved.

In his memory, the Orange family will gather to honor and celebrate Mark’s life. Friends and loved ones will share stories, laughter, and tears, commemorating a man whose impact was as profound as it was unassuming.

Mark’s journey on earth has ended, but his spirit remains a beacon of light for all who had the privilege of knowing him. His memory will be a guiding star, reminding us all to cherish every moment, embrace our passions, and hold our loved ones close. Mark Dewayne Orange will be profoundly missed, but never forgotten.

