OBITUARY: Mark David Kosar

Mark David Kosar, age 58, of Spring Hill, TN passed away August 1, 2021 after a sudden illness.

Mark was born in Weirton, West Virginia to the late George Stephen Kosar, Sr and his surviving mother, Ester Sass Kosar.

He was a robotic engineer and served in the US Air Force.

Mark is survived by his loving wife, Tracy Kosar; children, Tristian and Alexei Kosar and brother, George Kosar, Jr.

A celebration of Mark’s life will be held at a later date. Services are in the care of Spring Hill Memorial Park and Funeral Home, 5239 Main St., Spring Hill, TN 931-486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com