Mark Barry, 60, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away on May 20, 2026.

Born on July 2, 1965, in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Mark was the son of Stanley and Billie Barry. He graduated from the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) and began a successful career in the sporting goods industry with Worth, where he advanced from a sales position to Vice President of Sales. Following Worth’s acquisition by Rawlings, Mark served as Senior Vice President of National Sales. Later, he fulfilled his entrepreneurial dream by starting his own business, which led to a valued partnership with Marucci.

Although Mark was passionate about his career, his family was always his greatest priority. He shared 34 wonderful years of marriage with his wife, Lisa, and was a constant presence at the sporting events and activities of his sons, John and Will. He loved spending time with family, especially his grandchildren, and enjoyed many days on the golf course with friends and loved ones. Mark had a special gift of always making people feel welcomed, valued, and loved.

Mark is survived by his wife, Lisa Barry; his sons, John Barry (Cassie) and Will Barry (Ali); his grandchildren, Braxton and Georgia; his mother, Billie Barry Rudesill; and his brother, Stan Barry. He was preceded in death by his father, Stanley Barry.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, June 15, 2026, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m., followed by the service at 3:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to support individuals and families affected by ALS through The ALS Association’s Middle Tennessee Care Services Program at www.als.org. Please select Tennessee and designate donations to “Attention: Middle TN Care Services.”

Mark will be remembered for his devotion to his family, his leadership in the sporting goods industry, and the lasting impact he made on those fortunate enough to know him.

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This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.