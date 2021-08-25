OBITUARY: Mark Allen Covert

Mark Allen Covert, age 65 of Franklin, TN passed away August 23, 2021.
He was born in Detroit, MI to the late Charles E. & Gayle Covert. Mark was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He leaves a legacy of laughter and long life and joyful effect on others.
Mark was a gifted musician and songwriter. He was the owner and operator of Mark’s Modernization and was a skilled carpenter.
He is preceded in death by his daughter, Amy Covert. Mark is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Deborah L. Covert; sons, Mason S. Covert and Marshall T. Covert; daughters, Emma R. Covert & Kit Kite (Meagan Covert) (Michael Damico); brother, Chris (Laura) Covert; sister, Kathy (Michael) Kozakowski; grandchildren, Levi Edward Martin, Ari Elias Martin and Leona Vega Damico.
A Celebration of Life will be held 4:00PM Sunday, August 29, 2021 with visitation two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Joseph Shannon will officiate. Memorials may be made to the Mark Covert Memorial Fund. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.