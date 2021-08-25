OBITUARY: Mark Allen Covert

Mark Allen Covert, age 65 of Franklin, TN passed away August 23, 2021.

He was born in Detroit, MI to the late Charles E. & Gayle Covert. Mark was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He leaves a legacy of laughter and long life and joyful effect on others.

Mark was a gifted musician and songwriter. He was the owner and operator of Mark’s Modernization and was a skilled carpenter.

He is preceded in death by his daughter, Amy Covert. Mark is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Deborah L. Covert; sons, Mason S. Covert and Marshall T. Covert; daughters, Emma R. Covert & Kit Kite (Meagan Covert) (Michael Damico); brother, Chris (Laura) Covert; sister, Kathy (Michael) Kozakowski; grandchildren, Levi Edward Martin, Ari Elias Martin and Leona Vega Damico.

A Celebration of Life will be held 4:00PM Sunday, August 29, 2021 with visitation two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Joseph Shannon will officiate. Memorials may be made to the Mark Covert Memorial Fund. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com