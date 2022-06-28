OBITUARY: Marisa Jo Spalding

Marisa “Jo” Spalding was born on June 7, 1934 and passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022, she was 88 years old.

She was born in Franklin, Kentucky, and loved to tell tall tales of her adventures with her three brothers and one sister.

She retired from Methodist Publishing House in 1989 where she worked as a proofreader. Retirement was filled with spending time with her grandchildren, cooking for family and friends, traveling (she loved cruises), and playing any kind of game. She especially loved all card games and was pretty good!

She loved to make people laugh, whether it was acting silly, building a pretend village for her grandchildren, doing her Minnie Pearl impersonation, or telling stories.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Elvis and Ruby Simmons, her husband Nathan, and her sister, Virginia.

She is survived by her three daughters, Marcella, Janet (Tim), Lisa (Johnny), and bonus-son David (Kim). Grandchildren, Joshua (Andrea), Shannon (Ryan), Morgan (Tee), Lauren (Ernest), Dustin, (Jessica), and Heather, and 6 great-grandchildren and her three brothers.

She was a member of the Madison Campus Seventh-Day Adventist Church.

We will miss her spunky personality, her energy that we could never keep up with, and her love.

Special thanks to the staff at Harmony Brentwood where she has lived since October. They showed her lots of love and compassion as her disease progressed.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be to the Alzheimer’s Association be made in her name.

There will be a private ceremony for immediate family. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

