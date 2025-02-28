OBITUARY: Marion Kay Moore

Marion Kay Moore of Spring Hill, TN, passed away Sunday, December 18, 2016, at the age of 64. The cause was ALS.

She was born April 26, 1952, in Livingston, TN to Winton Jay and Rema (Rich) Story. A Pickett County native and gifted student, Marion skipped her senior year of high school to attend college early. She began her career as a journalist, writing for the society page of the Herald Citizen in Cookeville, TN, and later earned a teaching certificate to teach English at Cookeville High School. Later in her career, Marion earned a master’s in library science to become a librarian for Williamson County Schools. Her life was in many ways a testament to resilience. She raised four daughters as a single mother and journalist, then teacher, instilling them with a strong sense of independence and curiosity. She was also an avid reader, collector of Pfaltzgraff dishware, and enjoyed mysteries and suspense novels. In retirement, she became a master gardener, nurturing her beloved tomatoes with care and dedication until ALS diminished her capacity to engage in the pursuits that brought her joy.

Marion is survived by her daughters: Dawn Moore, Julie Moore, Tracy Moore, and Teresa Moore; grandson Trenton J. Loucks (Julie) and granddaughter Edith “Max” McDonald (Tracy). She is also survived by her sisters, Deanna Chaffin and Sharon Kilborn Keeney. She was preceded in death by her parents, Winton and Rema Story.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the ALS Association at https://www.als.org/ to support vital research aimed at finding a cure, ensuring future generations can live free from the burden of this disease.

A private memorial service will be held to celebrate her life. Marion will be fondly remembered for her vibrant intellectual curiosity and tenacity, which left a lasting legacy within her family, friends, and the educational community.