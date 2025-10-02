OBITUARY: Marilyn Theresa Painter Baham

Marilyn Theresa Baham, age 74, passed away peacefully on August 27, 2025. Marilyn was known for her generous spirit, welcoming smile and listening ear. Her greatest joys were worshipping her Lord Jesus and spending precious time with her family and friends. She always had a smile and a hug ready for anyone who needed it. Marilyn loved drinking good coffee, laughing with her people and giving generously. Sparkly jewelry was her favorite accent piece! She loved nature; she traveled to many different places but her favorite place on earth was Yosemite National Park.

Marilyn is preceded in death by her mother and father Laura and Charles Painter and her brother Walter Painter. Marilyn is survived by many who will continue to love and cherish her, including her husband Don, her children Don (Kimberly) and Kristina (Scott), grandchildren Taylor, Brooklyn, Peyton, Gabriella and Benjamin, her beloved godchildren, Jackson, Anna, and Jennifer, as well as her treasured cousins and precious friends.

Marilyn was born in Inglewood, California and grew up in nearby Hawthorne. She loved playing with her kitties (all tabby cats named Tinkerbell) and camping with her family. She always looked forward to spending time with her aunts, uncles and cousins. When she was 12, she met her lifelong best friend Betty, and they quickly became the best of “sister friends.” When she was 21, she sadly lost her younger brother, her only sibling, in a scuba diving accident. After helping her parents recover from the initial shock of loss, she began looking for a roommate and met Carol, her other beloved “sister” and a lifelong friendship was formed. The following year in 1973, a friend introduced Marilyn and Don. They fell in love immediately on their first date and it was on to a new adventure in marriage and motherhood. Marilyn worked as an assistant in the special education department for the public school system for 30 years. She had the opportunity to encourage and support many students and teachers.

Marilyn and Don lived in California until 2019, when they retired and moved to Tennessee, where their son Don and his family were settled. Marilyn enjoyed scenic drives on the backroads with Don and discovering new places in Middle Tennessee. She loved spotting brilliant red cardinals in the backyard while sipping her coffee. Marilyn and Don enjoyed camping in their trailer with their little dog Coco. Last year, they were able to take a long-awaited Alaskan cruise to celebrate their 50th anniversary. Marilyn loved serving at her church and considered it a privilege to mentor and support moms in MUMlife, a community of mothers who love, encourage, equip and disciple one another. If Marilyn were here, she would tell us to keep looking to Jesus, trust Him to take one step at a time and to cherish the people in your circle. She would say that anything good she has done is because of Jesus and the good work He did in her. Marilyn would tell each of us that we are worthy and loved just as we are, so live like you are enough. We celebrate her life and her love. We are so grateful for the time we have had with her. We miss her so much, but we know that she is in heaven, free and healed.

A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, October 11 at 10:00 am at GraceLand Church, 1667 Lewisburg Pike, Franklin, TN. An informal reception will follow in the church foyer. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to MUMLife Community or Samaritan’s Purse. Or just give someone a big smile and buy them a cup of coffee.