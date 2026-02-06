Ms. Marilyn Sandra League, age 83, of Franklin, TN passed away Saturday, January 10, 2026.

A visitation will be held on April 4, 2026 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM followed by a memorial service at 2:00 PM at West Harpeth Funeral Home and Crematory, 6962 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN, 37209.

Funeral Services Provided By West Harpeth Funeral Home & Crematory – Nashville, 6962 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN 37209.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by West Harpeth Funeral Home & Crematory – Nashville.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email