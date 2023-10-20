OBITUARY: Marilyn Lucille Bratten Manning

Marilyn Lucille Bratten Manning, age 80, of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, October 18, 2023.

Marilyn was born August 22, 1943, in Bethel, Ohio to George E. and Irma Dean Bratten.

She graduated from Bethel High School in 1961 and of Miller Drawn Business School in 1962-1963. Marilyn worked as Executive Secretary for Proctor and Gamble.

She was a member of Franklin Christian Church. Marilyn worked in the nursery at the church. She enjoyed traveling and rock hounding. Marilyn was a wonderful loving wife, mother and Grandma.

Preceded in death by her parents, George E. and Irma Dean Bratten; sister, Beulah Mae Bratten Hensley; infant brother, Charles Edwin Bratten; brother-in-law, Jim Manning.

Survived by her husband 57 years, Bob Manning; daughters, Kely Fouraker and Krista Manning; son, Randy (Caroline) Newell; brothers, Ronald (Janet) Bratten and Ralph (Sue) Bratten; brother-in-law, Randy Manning; grandchildren, Mike Newell, Neena (Doug) Bryson, Rebekah (Cody) Hayes, and Nathan Fouraker; great-granddaughters, Addilyn Hayes, Raley Palmer and Tally Bryson.

Memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Franklin Christian Church. Adam Grant will officiate.

Memorials may be made in Marilyn’s Memory to the Franklin Christian Church.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at Franklin Christian Church 4040 Clovercroft Road Franklin, Tennessee 37174

SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES 5239 Main Street Spring Hill, Tennessee 37174. 931-486-0059 https://www.springhill-memorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/