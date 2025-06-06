OBITUARY: Marilyn Jean Witcher

Marilyn Jean Witcher (née Minor), age 83, passed peacefully through the veil on June 1, 2025, in Brentwood, Tennessee. Born on March 26, 1942, in Bloomington, Indiana, she brought warmth and joy to the lives of all who knew her.

Marilyn’s life was a testament to kindness and connection. She had a gift for making people feel welcome—never meeting a stranger and always ready with a smile or a laugh. Her sweet nature and infectious humor left lasting impressions wherever she went.

She shared a devoted 63-year marriage with her husband John Edgar, age 87. Together they built a family that was the center of Marilyn’s world. She is lovingly remembered by her sons John Michael, age 62, and Mark Andrew, age 59; her daughter-in-law Nancy Anne, age 58; and her cherished grandchildren Jared Michael, age 31; Madeline Anne, age 28; Sarah Elizabeth, age 25; and Thomas Andrew, age 23.

Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, June 21, 2025, at the Queen-Lee Chapel of George Funeral Care, 431 High Street Shoals, IN 47581. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery in Shoals. Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. until the service hour on Saturday at the Queen-Lee Chapel, Shoals.

Marilyn’s legacy lives on in the laughter she inspired and the love she gave so freely. May her memory bring comfort to those who knew her. Although the family will appreciate any form of remembrance that is meaningful to you, Marilyn was passionate about helping to cure blindness, and any donation in her name to the Indiana University School of Medicine Eye Institute’s funds or endowments would be greatly appreciated.

