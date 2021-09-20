OBITUARY: Marilyn Jane Wachstetter

Marilyn Jane Wachstetter, age 82 of Franklin, TN passed away September 16, 2021. She was born in Rushville, IN to the late I.B. & Hallie Long.
She is preceded in death by her brother, Max Long and sister, Phyllis Beckner.
Marilyn is survived by her husband of 64 years, Chuck Wachstetter of Franklin, TN; children, Dean (Patty) Wachstetter of Las Vegas, NV, Deanna Wachstetter of Las Vegas, NV and Jayna (Bob) Fresorger of Brentwood, TN; grandchildren, Jace (Shanel) Wachstetter, Leslie (Jason) Ewing and Evie & Reid Fresorger; great-grandchildren, Alina, Navy, J.J. & Phenix.
A graveside service will be held 10:00AM Friday, September 24, 2021 at Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. Ward Jones will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at www.woundedwarriorproject.org. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
