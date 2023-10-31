OBITUARY: Marilyn Jane Mitchell

Marilyn Jane Mitchell, age 96, a resident of Spring Hill, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at Morning Pointe Assisted Living in Spring Hill.

Marilyn was born on August 29, 1927, in Delmont, Pennsylvania to parents, Albert & Susan Mass Mitchell.

Her professional career spanned many years as an aircraft assembler, but her truest joy and post-retirement passion blossomed as she co-owned “The Doll Nest” in Three Rivers, California, alongside her beloved sister.

Marilyn’s life was a rich tapestry woven with the threads of her love for travel, music, dance, and song. Marilyn made sure to maintain her health and vitality and do things to keep herself active and in shape up until the age of 95. Those who knew her well will forever cherish the memory of her trademark phrase, “I am Italian, you know?”—a phrase that always graced Italian restaurant dinners with a smile.

She leaves behind her son, Johnie (Gerry Bechard) Jones, son-in-law, Larry Hutchens, grandchildren, Courtney Jones, Zachary Jones, Caitlin (Jon) McCray, Brian (Tivanni) Garren, Rebecca (John) Moylan, and great-grandchildren, McKenna McCray, Emma McCray, Connor McCray, Matthew McCray, Ginelle Jones, Hailey Jones, Bea Garren, Topanga Garren, Bradley Garren, Cash Moylan, Candice Moylan, and Coby Moylan.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert Mitchell and Susan Mass Mitchell, daughter, Sandra Hutchens, and siblings, Mickey Geertsen and Leslie Mitchell.

There will be no public service. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. https://www.tnfunerals.com

