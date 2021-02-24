OBITUARY: Marilyn Grace Adams

Marilyn Grace Adams (Burkee) died on Tuesday evening, 2-16-2021 at Alive Hospice in Nashville, TN.

Daughter of the late Harold Oscar Burkee and Mary Katherine (Curry), she was born 2-4-1932 in Chicago, IL. Married “the love of my life” Ellery Joshua Adams II (d. 1992) in 1957. Moved from Hyde Park with their young family to the Los Angeles suburbs in 1965, eventually settling in Torrance, then to Long Beach as an empty nester. She retired from The Capital Group and moved to Nashville in 2006 to be closer to family.

Survived by sisters Nancy Castner and Joyce Game, 3 sons – Josh (Laura), Mark (Margaret) and Tim, 8 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and 9 great-great-grandchildren. Marilyn loved music, travel, theater, and photography.

She had a lovely, trained soprano voice and sang in local theater productions and her church choirs. Marilyn was an active member of her churches, from Thoburn Methodist (Chicago IL) to First Presbyterian (Inglewood CA) to St Luke’s Presbyterian (Rolling Hills CA) to her most recent spiritual home, Hillwood Presbyterian (Nashville TN). Marilyn loved and was loved in return. She will be missed.

Marilyn requested cremation, and memorials are difficult today, so we ask those that would like to honor her to make a donation to her loving church family or her beloved Nashville Symphony in memory of Marilyn G Adams

Hillwood Presbyterian Church, 6220 Hickory Valley Rd, Nashville, TN 37205, [email protected]

Nashville Symphony, 1 Symphony Place, Nashville, TN 37201, https://www.nashvillesymphony.org/contribute/donate-now/