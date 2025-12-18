OBITUARY: Marie Strain Newberry

Marie Strain Newberry, beloved wife, sister, and dentist, passed away on December 17, 2025, in Franklin, Tennessee, surrounded by her family. She was born on December 21, 1970, to Dorothy “Dot” and the late William Strain, in Memphis, Tennessee, and dedicated her life to caring for others through her profession as a dentist at Campbell Station Dentistry.

Marie was a proud graduate of Evangelical Christian High School in Memphis and later earned her doctorate of dentistry from the University of Tennessee. Her career was marked by compassion and professionalism, earning her the respect and admiration of her colleagues and the communities she served.

Throughout her life, Marie had a wide array of interests that brought her joy. She was an enthusiastic scuba diver and an avid underwater photographer, capturing the beauty of the ocean’s depths at her beach home in Curacao. Her love for her Siberian Huskies was well-known, and she cherished the companionship they provided. Marie was also a passionate supporter of the Vols, embodying the spirit of Tennessee pride in her daily life.

A member of Zeta Tau Alpha, she fostered friendships that enriched her life and the lives of those around her.

Marie is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, James Keith Newberry, as well as her siblings: William (Shirley) Strain, Carolyn Mendilo, and Janet Warlick. Her family will forever hold her in their hearts and remember the warmth and light she brought into their lives.

Visitation will be held on December 20, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 AM, both at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, located at 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN 37064. Marie will be laid to rest in a burial service on December 22, 2025, at 1:00 PM at Memorial Park South Woods, located at 5485 Hacks Cross Rd, Memphis, TN 38125.

Ty Morgan will officiate the services as the family gathers to honor and celebrate the life of this remarkable woman. Marie Strain Newberry’s spirit will live on in the memories of all who knew her; she will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Shriners Hospital.