OBITUARY: Marie Osborne Herbert

Marie Osborne Herbert, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at the age of 79. Marie was born in the Clovercroft Community of Williamson County to the late Robert Ewing and Virginia Hartley Osborne.

She was the beloved wife of Wilson “Shac” Herbert, Jr., and cherished mother to three sons, Peter (Teresa) Herbert, Joey (Judy) Herbert and Shad (Carrie) Herbert. She was fondly called “Mammy” by her six grandchildren, Zach (Shelby) Herbert, Nicki (Eugene) Davis, Luke Herbert, Houston Herbert, Emalyn Herbert and Ava Herbert; one great grandchild, Nova Donev; beloved pet, Bailey.

Preceded in death by brothers and sisters, Robert Osborne, John Osborne, Jean Davis, Virginia Dodd and Dorothy Mitchell.

One never needed to ask where you stood with Marie, because she was never shy about letting anyone know her feelings. Marie loved caring for all living things, particularly those in need. She had a beautiful garden and loved animals. But most of all, she loved her husband, her boys, and her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by family and friends.

Marie was a longtime member of the Jones Chapel Church of Christ and attended Peytonsville Church of Christ.

Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 AM Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Jim Taylor, Dan Buie and Scott Bond officiating. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be sons Peter, Joey and Shad Herbert, grandsons, Zach, Luke and Houston Herbert. Honorary pallbearers will be Jimmy & Robbie Smithson, Frances Carter, Susan Ingraham, Donna Savage, Becky Crowell Martin, Tom & Trish Higgins, granddaughters, Emalyn & Ava Herbert and Nicki Davis.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Dr. Aaron Milstone and his staff and Williamson Medical Center Third Floor Critical Care Nurses.

In lieu of flowers, the Herbert family asks you celebrate generosity and compassion of Marie’s spirit by paying it forward, and doing something kind for one in need or to the Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Fund.

Visitation will be 3-7PM Tuesday and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com