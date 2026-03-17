Mrs. Marie Lorraine Dunlap, age 94, a resident of Spring Hill, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at her residence.

Marie was born on August 12, 1931, in Glens Falls, New York, and was the daughter of the late William Fisher and the late Florence Allen. She dedicated thirty years of service to General Motors before retiring. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing brain games, especially puzzles, and spending evenings watching television with her husband. Marie also had a special love for cats and cared deeply for her four rescued cats over the years. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her loving husband of forty-nine years, Wayne J. Dunlap; sons, David (Kathy) Gaulin and Richard Gifford; and five grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her children, Jeffery Gaulin, Kelly Gaulin, Steven Gifford, and Timothy Gifford.

Funeral Services Provided By

Heritage Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC – Columbia

609 Bear Creek Pike, Columbia, TN 38401

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This obituary was published by Heritage Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC – Columbia.

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